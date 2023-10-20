Phillies take 2-1 NLCS lead into Game 4 against Diamondbacks

Fans ready to cheer on Phillies in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Phillies are set to square off against Arizona Diamondbacks Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 2-1.

First pitch is at 8:07 p.m. EST at Chase Field.

Now that the Diamondbacks look like they might be able to put up a fight in the NLCS, the Phillies will be pulling out all the stops.

Arizona has a 43-38 record at home and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 33-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

NLCS SERIES

Game 1: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 10-0 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Diamondbacks defeat Phillies 2-1 at Chase Field

Game 4: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

