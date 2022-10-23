Phillies throw block party for fans ahead of NLCS Game 5

Fans are confident in the Phillies chances to clinch a trip to the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are throwing a party in the parking lot for fans ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS. The postseason block party on Citizens Bank Park Way has food trucks, music, and a ferris wheel that anyone who comes down to the stadiums can attend for free.

"They do not want to go back to San Diego. There's no way they want to go back to San Diego because they'd have to play tomorrow," said Pat Higgins from Downingtown.

For the Phillies faithful, this is more than a game.

"This was my dad's hat. He passed away last year so I'm representing," said Tracy Caltune from West Norriton, who also met her husband during the 2008 World Series run.

Any fan you ask will say the same thing; this team feels like they can do it again.

"That come from behind victory yesterday was ridiculous. Hopefully we don't have to do that again today but as long as we come out with a win, I'll be happy," said Darin Long from Phoenixville.

Happy may be an understatement. Die hard fans came out to the parking lots early Sunday for a tailgate where they were blasting the Phillies unofficial anthem of "Dancing On My Own" and making plans for a NLCS pendant celebration.

"Probably come out here to the lot and stay here until midnight and keep listening to music real loud, playing polish horseshoes, and having a couple brews," said Rich Pulaski.