Philadelphia Phillies fans excited for home opener against Cincinnati Reds

For some, the Phillies' home opener is a family tradition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baseball is back, but most importantly, the Phillies are home.

Friday marked the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Vincent Ardito, a cardiac care patient at Nemours Children's Health, attended a game he'll never forget. He was able to throw out the first ceremonial pitch.

"I was very nervous but I got it down," Ardito says. "I just wanted to make it to his hand."

"This is Santino, my grandson, he's eight months old. It's his first Phillies home opener," says Linda Ciafre from South Philadelphia. "He's been to a World Series game, but it's his first home opener."

Ciafre has been to the home opening game for years, but this one is extra special.

"This is my first home opener as a retired person, so it's exciting I didn't have to ask for a PTO day," she said.

For those who aren't at the game, South Philadelphia is the place to be.

"I'm optimistic, I think we had a great season last year. Harper's out, hit and miss, but we'll be fine," says Christopher Rodgers from Northeast Philadelphia.

Brothers Sami and Eiden Turel are big Phillies fans, but the highlight of their day may be making it on Action News.

"We even got to eat some popcorn, dropped a few pieces, and we get to be on TV dude!" said the young duo.