Philadelphia Phillies fan injured after falling into bullpen: Officials

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 12:14AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Phillies fan was injured during Friday night's game while attempting to retrieve a stray baseball.

Phillies officials say that during the game, an eager fan reached over the railing above the visiting bullpen in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way.

The fan subsequently fell into the bullpen, sustaining injuries.

Officials say the fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and that he was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark.

There is no word yet on the fan's current condition or identity.

