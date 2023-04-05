Phillies home opener: Everything you need to know before first pitch at Citizens Bank Park

From food and merch to giveaways and a giant new scoreboard, the National League Champion Phillies unveiled what's new at the ballpark this season ahead of their home opener on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies finally come home this week to kick off the season at Citizens Bank Park.

New food and a gigantic new videoboard are just some of the things fans can expect at the home opener on Thursday, April 6.

"After a magical postseason run and tremendous offseason acquisitions, we are excited to welcome fans back to Citizens Bank Park," said Phillies Executive Vice President Dave Buck. "As we celebrate the return of the reigning National League champions during Opening Weekend festivities, we look forward to our fans experiencing all the terrific new additions that have been made to our off-the-field lineup."

Here's everything you should know ahead of first pitch:

What time is the game?

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m.

State-of-the-art PhanaVision is large!

The Phillies unveiled their new state-of-the-art Phanavision scoreboard. It's 77% larger than the old one. It's 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall -- the third largest in the MLB.

"This new scoreboard got me pumped when they were playing the bass and it was real loud," said former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. "I can't imagine once they fill this ballpark up on Opening Day and they turn this music up, and that noise, it's gonna be unreal."

What time can I start buying new gear?

The New Era Phillies Team Store opens at 10 a.m. and features 1,200 square feet of brand new space.

When do gates open?

Gates open at 12:35 p.m. All Phillies fans attending the game will receive a 2022 NL championship pennant giveaway.

When do the festivities begin?

Opening ceremonies begin at 2:15 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, the son of the late Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas.

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will throw out the first pitch along with third grader Vincent Ardito, a cardiac care patient from Nemours Children's Health, who is a student at Weymouth Township Elementary School in Pinelands, NJ.

New food options

Seasons Inning Stretch: For the 2023 season, Aramark Sports + Entertainment will debut Seasons Inning Stretch (#SeasonsInningStretch), a limited-time, seasonally inspired food and beverage program that will bring new, elevated tastes to the ballpark menu in the spring, summer and fall. To start the season, Citizens Bank Park will offer a Jerk Chicken Sandwich featuring pulled jerk chicken served on a brioche roll with pickle slaw and fried plantains. (Section 143)

Coca-Cola Corner: The Phillies, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Coca-Cola, and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages are partnering this season to launch Coca-Cola Corner. As part of the initiative, Coca-Cola Corner will showcase seven Philadelphia-area restaurants during each Phillies series. The restaurants will feature one of their well-known menu items paired with the perfect Coca-Cola beverage. Plus, 5% of all purchases of these items will benefit Philabundance to help fight food insecurity.

New concessions offerings and local partnerships

1883 Burger Co: A nod to the year the Phillies were founded, this stand will serve up fresh, never-frozen burgers, chicken tenders, jumbo Phillies Franks and Boardwalk Fries. (Sections 109 & 207)

Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders: Crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders served with an Everything Rooster dipping sauce. (Federal Donuts)

Greens & Grains: The local restaurant chain will serve plant-based, fast, and fresh food options. (Section 125)

Manco and Manco: This Ocean City boardwalk fan favorite will be expanding to additional locations and offered at Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Section 137.

Mexican Street Popcorn: Tossed in-house with tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese. (Pass and Stow)

Miso Couscous: Available in premium suites, this vegetarian dish is accompanied by roasted baby eggplant, broccolini and romesco.

P.J. Whelihan's Cheesesteak Egg Rolls: A duo of golden fried egg rolls stuffed with Philly's finest shaved steak & melted American cheese. Served with sriracha ketchup. (Ashburn Alley)

South Philly Disco Fries: Roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe, and roasted red peppers. (Pass and Stow)

Uncle Charlie's Steaks: Named after 2008 World Series champion Charlie Manuel, this new area will feature classic, Philly-style cheesesteaks on freshly baked Liscio's Bakery seeded rolls served with Herr's kettle chips. Be on the lookout for Manuel, who will be making guest appearances throughout the season. (Section 109)

New fan screening process

Fans will now be able to walk right through the entrance gates without having to stop to open bags or be checked individually as they enter the ballpark. This new feature is thanks to Evolv Technology, which will be partnering with the Phillies to use a powerful technology with artificial intelligence to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed.

New Uber RideShare lot

Starting on April 20, Uber will be providing a RideShare in Lot T for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area. The lot will also include an Uber-branded lounge with seating and a charging station.

2023 theme nights and promotions

Here's a full list of promotions and theme nights for the season.