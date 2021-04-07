sports flash

Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to 2021 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One week into the season and, well, how about those Phillies?

A team that hasn't had a winning record since 2011, which was also the last time it made the playoffs, is sure having a great start at 4-1 after dropping its first game last night vs. the rival Mets.

Despite the loss, you can tell there's a new attitude with this year's team.

There's strong veteran leadership. Resigning JT Realmuto was huge and really contributed to their amazing chemistry.

And I think the biggest thing is ... you.

Listen, last year, the silence in the stands was deafening, and while I realize that was the case for all the teams in the Majors, guys like Bryce Harper and Realmuto, they feed off the crowd!

I was there on Opening Day and the 8,000 fans might as well have been 20,000. And that goes for the cheers and the boos.

It's exciting in South Philadelphia again.

The Phils offense hasn't even really shown anything close to its potential yet. So imagine what happens when the bats heat up?

Let's be honest, a bullpen really makes a difference.


And I think you can credit Dave Dombrowski for the offseason improvements that, so far, are really contributing to success.

I have faith in him - he's built winners everywhere he's been.

I have faith in Joe Girardi. He manages not just by analytics but also by feel.

And most of all I have faith in the Phillies fans; to root this team back into the postseason for the first time in a decade.
