Wild Card Series schedule announced as Philadelphia Phillies prepare to face Miami Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are heading home to face the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series starting Tuesday.

All games will be held at Citizens Bank Park.

The MLB released the following schedule on Sunday night:

- Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN

- Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN

- Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN (If needed)

Meanwhile, the Phillies released the following fan schedule for Tuesday:

10 a.m. - New Era Phillies Team Store opens until 4:30 p.m. (entrance on Citizens Bank Way)

5 p.m. - Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required)

5:38 p.m. - All gates open. Postseason rally towels for all fans, compliments of Hatfield Quality Meats and Herr's

7:30 p.m. - Be in your seats for the on-field festivities surrounding the introduction of the Phillies and Marlins

8:08 p.m. - Phillies vs. Marlins game begins

7th Inning - "God Bless America": Sung by Jillian Patricia Pirtle from the Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society

"They're a good team, they've got a good staff, they've got a lot of good hitters in the lineups," Marlins infielder Jon Berti said of the Phillies. "We've played them tough this year, though. It should be a good fight."

Third baseman Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning on Sunday, sending the playoff-bound Phillies to a 9-1 victory in Buck Showalter's final game as New York Mets manager.

Brandon Marsh homered and finished with four RBIs for the Phillies (90-72), who won four more games than a season ago when they qualified as the final wild card in the NL before reaching the World Series. Bryson Stott, Johan Rojas, and Garrett Stubbs each had RBI hits, and Bohm also had a sacrifice fly.

The Marlins are headed to the postseason for the first time since qualifying for the expanded playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Miami hasn't appeared in the postseason during a full season since 2003 when they upset the New York Yankees to win the World Series.

Other Need-to-Know Information

Bag Policy - Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark. Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted. Medical bags, tote bags, and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8" and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle or store them in a locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

Access Tickets & More - Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps, and enjoy games.

Opt-in for MLB's Go-Ahead Entry - Allows ticket holders who opt in for the service the ability to enter the ballpark at the First Base and Left Field Gates at full walking speed without stopping.

Parking Lots - Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to the first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.

Uber RideShare Lot - Lot T is designated for Uber RideShare for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area.

Parking - Please click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.

Public Transportation - Transit services are also available; for a SEPTA schedule, please visit www.septa.org.

Traffic - Log on to www.511pa.com, www.511nj.org, or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions.

Stay Informed! - Follow @PhilliesCBP on X and like the official Citizens Bank Park Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.