Phillies manager Joe Girardi tells pitchers, catchers to forget about last season

By
CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi made his pitch in a team meeting to Zack Wheeler and the other pitchers and catchers before their first workout on Wednesday.

A message heard loud and clear: forget about last season's collapse.

"I don't judge people for what has happened in the past. You gotta give them every opportunity to show us what they can do. Because it's a new year, sometimes guys have good years, sometimes they have off years. I mean that's just the game of baseball," said Girardi.



The Phillies could use a fresh start and a fresh voice.

Among the differences between Gabe Kapler and Joe Girardi, he plans to let his starting pitchers go longer and not burn out the bullpen.

With Phillies pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training in less than three weeks, we caught up with new Phillies new manager Joe Girardi.



"Seems like they want what we want, to stay in the game as long as we can starters," Jake Arrieta says citing if the bullpen is worn out early in the season it will hurt them at the end.



Girardi wants to preserve his pitchers for the playoffs without giving away games to start the season.

"You gotta win in October, but you have to get there first. We have to start fast," said new starter Zack Wheeler.

