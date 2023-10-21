Diamondbacks host the Phillies in NLCS Game 5 with series tied

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is tied 2-2.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts)

Zack Wheeler (45) checks the runner at first base in the second inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE

Phillies -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Arizona has gone 43-38 in home games and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks are 67-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road. The Phillies have a 70-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 15-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple and 47 home runs while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .265 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

NLCS SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 10-0 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Diamondbacks defeat Phillies 2-1 at Chase Field

Game 4: Diamondbacks defeat Phillies 6-5 at Chase Field

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)