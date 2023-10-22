Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead

The Phillies lead the series 3-2 and are one win away from advancing to the World Series.

PHOENIX -- Zack Wheeler delivered another postseason gem with seven shutdown innings, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmulto homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Saturday night to take a 3-2 NL Championship Series lead.

Philadelphia moved one win from its second straight World Series appearance, regaining control after wasting late leads in consecutive one-run losses at Chase Field.

Bryson Stott hit an RBI single and Harper slid home in a collision with catcher Gabriel Moreno as part of a double steal that built a 2-0 lead in the first off Zac Gallen.

Schwarber's homer was his fifth in the NLCS and 20th of his postseason career as the Philadelphia lineup roughed up Gallen for a second time this series. Schwarber's sixth-inning drive traveled 461 feet over the swimming pool beyond the right-center fence. Two batters later, Harper hit a 444-foot homer into the right-field seats.

Realmuto added a two-run homer in the eighth against Luis Frías for 6-1 lead.

The series resumes Monday in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are 6-0 this postseason with 17 homers.

Wheeler, a 33-year-old right-hander, gave up one run and five hits with a walk while striking out eight. He is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four postseason starts this year, striking out 34 and walking two in 26 innings.

NLCS SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Phillies defeat Diamondbacks 10-0 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Diamondbacks defeat Phillies 2-1 at Chase Field

Game 4: Diamondbacks defeat Phillies 6-5 at Chase Field

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME 5

10:29 p.m. -- Realmuto hits two-run homer to give Phillies 6-1 lead.

10:14 p.m. -- Thomas homers to right center. Phillies lead Diamondbacks 4-1

9:45 p.m. -- Harper hits solo homer. Phillies lead 4-0

9:41 -- Kyle Schwarber hits solo homer. Phillies lead 3-0

8:20 p.m. -- Harper stole home, Stott safe at third on throwing error by second baseman Marte. Phillies lead 2-0

Bryce Harper scores past Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno after colliding during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NLCS in Phoenix, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

8:15 p.m. -- Stott singled to right, Schwarber scored, Harper to third. Phillies lead 1-0

5:15 p.m -- Players have arrived at the ballpark

4:10 p.m. -- Lineup released

Zack Wheeler (45) checks the runner at first base in the second inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

