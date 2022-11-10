Phillies' offseason to-do list to get back (and win) the World Series in 2023

The Phillies have a great base, a great core and a manager they believe in. A tweak here or there should lead to another Red October.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a run the Phillies took us on.

But as the players said after that Game 6 defeat; now that they have a taste, they want it even more.

Vegas isn't really giving them a chance. The Phillies have the seventh-best odds to win the World Series in 2023. Their odds? 14-to-1.

Bryce Harper expects this team to get back to the Fall Classic -- and be better.

The Phillies have already made one important move. They picked up the option on Aaron Nola's contract, keeping him in the fold.

That was a no-brainer. But where should they be looking to upgrade?

This team needs more contact hitters.

The Phillies set a World Series record with 71 strikeouts. That was in six games. That's an average of nearly 12 Ks per game.

They need fix that.

They could use an upgrade at 2nd base and/or shortstop.

Another quality starter would be nice behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez.

I like the back end of the bullpen with Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez. Don't let a couple of bad pitches from Alvarado sour you on him. 100 miles per hour with movement? I'll take that every day of the week.

This team has a great base and a great core. They have a manager they believe in.

A tweak here or there should lead to another Red October.