Philadelphia Phillies promote Sam Fuld to GM

Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- New Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that the team has promoted Sam Fuld to general manager.

The promotion would be the latest in a front-office overhaul for the Phillies, who reassigned former GM Matt Klentak in October and hired Dombrowski earlier this month.

Fuld, 39, has worked in the Phillies' front office since 2017 and had been rumored as a candidate for multiple managerial and front-office positions around Major League Baseball.

The Athletic reports that Fuld will be the top assistant for Dombrowski, who will make all baseball decisions.

Fuld spent parts of eight seasons as an outfielder in the majors with the Rays, Cubs, Athletics and Twins.
