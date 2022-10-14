Phillies bus tour stops at Northeast Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Rally for Red October Bus Tour" pulled into George Washington High School in Northeast Philadephia on Friday morning to a deafening roar from the students.

Towels up and signs out, these kids were pumped and happy to plug in their enthusiasm to further power the energy in the city.

"Knowing that we're doing something good for the whole city and not just our school, for everybody in Philadelphia to see," said 12th-grade cheerleader Aniyah Saunders.

"It lets them know all the city is behind them. It lets them know that we have all the faith in the world in them," said 12th grader Roland Williams, who is on the football and cheer teams.

The cheerleading team had been prepping, and they couldn't believe the bus was making a stop at their school ahead of NLDS Game 3.

"We're very excited to cheer on the Phillies. I mean, they represent our city and so are we. It's kind of like showing the city back the support they're giving us- also supporting other teams around the city," said cheerleading captain Adamaris Lopez.

The Phanatic wasted no time getting in the thick of it with hugs, high fives and sweet, sweet dance moves.

I asked former Phillie Mickey Morandini about how important this fan energy is to athletes.

"I was fortunate enough to play in the '93 playoffs and the World Series, so I know how crazy - we had 50,000 fans at Vet stadium - the loudest crowd I've ever been involved in, so hopefully we can get something like that today at 4:30," Morandini exclaimed.

The bus tour ends with the block party at Citizens Bank Park prior to the game.

Let's go Phillies!