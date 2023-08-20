WATCH LIVE

Phillies reinstate Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list

Marsh was on a rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley while rehabbing a left knee contusion.

By6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, August 20, 2023 6:05PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday night's game against the Washington Nationals in the Little League Classic.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski made the announcement on Sunday.

Marsh was placed on the injured list on August 6.

During his time in Lehigh Valley, Marsh went 3-for-6 with one double, two RBIs, four walks and two stolen bases in two games.

The outfielder was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and was acquired by the Phillies on August 2, 2022.

