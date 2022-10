'Phillies Red October' airs tonight at 7:30 on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Game 1 of the Phillies-Astros World Series begins on Friday.

Action News is in Houston, capturing all of the excitement ahead of the big game.

Watch 6abc Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. for our World Series preview special "Phillies Red October."

The Action News team has the latest on the playoff journey so far and what's to come in the championship series against the Astros.