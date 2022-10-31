Security is tight around Citizens Bank Park ahead of World Series Game 3

"There are no credible threats to Citizens Bank Park or the Phillies. We are going to have a great time."

Additional security protocols have been put in place in and around the ballpark as thousands of fans arrive in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews at the sports complex have been working around the clock to make sure fans can safely enjoy Game 3 of the World Series.

Additional security protocols have been put in place in and around the ballpark as thousands of fans arrive in South Philadelphia.

Sal DeAngelis, the Phillies Vice President of Operations and Security, said there is the security that you see, and the security you don't see.

"We have our own in-house security at the ballpark," he said. "But, we also partner with Philadelphia police, Pennsylvania state police, FBI, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, the list goes on and on."

DeAngelis said preparing for the unexpected is at the heart of developing a security plan, and as the stakes go up for the Phillies, the same holds for the security detail.

"It started during the division series when we were playing the Braves. We have increased each round, and now we are in the World Series. So, we have partners from all over the country that are assisting our security efforts," he said.

Neither the Phillies nor the Philadelphia Police is in a position to discuss details regarding those security measures, but DeAngelis does say everything is coming together nicely for the game.

"I was in a security briefing this morning. There are no credible threats to Citizens Bank Park or the Phillies. We are going to have a great time. Halloween, playoff game, this place is going to be rocking tonight," he said.

We also spoke with fans who have been coming to the postseason games so far who say, despite our reputation, Philadelphia sports fans have been behaving themselves.

"Everybody is being cool. Everybody's having a good time, and let's just keep it going. Go, Phillies," said Jason Harvitz of Clifton Heights.

"Though there is a lot of activity going on, it feels very safe. Coming in and out of town. Getting into the airport, getting out of the airport here. Back-and-forth, it's been awesome," said Dan Ducker, a diehard Phillies fan from Nashville, Tennessee.

Not to mention the little-known incentive for security crews to make Philadelphia shine in the national spotlight.

"The neat thing about these security meetings is they are all local. They are all Phillies fans. So, they want to be here. They want to help us out, and they want to see the Phillies win the World Series," DeAngelis said.

Games 3,4, and 5 will all take place at Citizens Bank Park.