World Series ticket prices soar as Phillies pandemonium continues

"Demand is crazy, especially after last night's Game 3 win," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

Philadelphia's three home games are outselling Houston's four home games by nearly 20%, and ticket prices spike overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies pandemonium continues to intensify.

Philadelphia's three home games are outselling Houston's four home games by nearly 20%.

And ticket prices soared after Tuesday night's Game 3 win.

"I made this hat for a Phillies fan and told him five months ago, 'Don't worry about it. You're going to be in the playoffs,'" said Thomas Papiernik of Media, Delaware County.

The hat maker visits Citizens Bank Park to continue spreading luck and some good cheer although, at the moment, there's already plenty of that to go around.

And still, the hottest purchase isn't World Series merchandise, it's a game ticket.

On Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for Game 4 (Wednesday) soared 23% overnight. For Game 5 (Thursday), the potential clincher, the average ticket price shot up 65%.

The Phillies and their fans are making history.

"This is the hottest World Series ticket we've seen since 2017. You have to go back to the magical Cubs run of 2016 where they hadn't won a World Series in about 100 years to find this level of excitement around World Series tickets," said Stephens Spiewak of Vivid Seats.

"We've had a number of sales above $8,000 a ticket," said Chris Leyden of SeatGeek.

At last check, the most expensive ticket being offered for Game 5 is $13,499 for the Diamond Club.

There are tickets left for Wednesday's game as well as Game 5 on Thursday. The starting price for Wednesday is about $1,300. For Thursday, it's more than $1,600.