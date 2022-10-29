Phillies bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Astros

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Phillies fandom is alive and well in Houston thanks to the traveling faithful.

HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -141, Phillies +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies up 1-0.

Houston is 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 15-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .266 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)