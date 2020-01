PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a missing 17-year-old mom and her infant baby have been found and are safe.Police said 17-year-old Maileya Brown and her daughter Maniyah were last seen at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Stevenson Terrace.In an update issued Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed that both were located.No further details were released.