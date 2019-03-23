Philadelphia Police: Boy, 11, Hit By Train in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The investigation continues Saturday into what exactly happened when an 11 year old boy what hit by a train in Olney.So far Philadlephia police say they're working to identify the 11 year old.But add he was wearing a school uniform when he and another boy attempted to run across just west of the Olney station at Mascher St. and Tabor Rd.Sam Gordon lives near the scene and is a father of 2 young children.He says he's heartbroken.His home is just yards from the scene of the accident.Gordon saw the CSX freight train bound for North Carolina come to a stop after impact just before 6:30 pm Friday.He said "When the train stopped it started whistling."Neighbors say kids cross over the tracks in that area on a regular basis.Jerry Quinn said, "Kids don't have any sense of danger. They just think it's fun. Try and beat the train. Very sad. It's ver, very sad."Now investigators say the second boy left the scene and are still looking for him.As for the train it was traveling around 35 to 40 miles an hour before the accident.While the investigation continues neighbors say its way too easy for kids to access the tracks.Especially, near where this happened.They say for instance right at North 3rd St.where the rail lines go over there's no barrier blocking access to the tracks at all.Quinn said, "I think that they should have something up there blocking it so the kids can't go running up and down. That's a path up there you can see that's a path."Late Friday night police confirm they were checking on a report of a missing juvenile in the area but could not say with certainty if it is the child that was struck.