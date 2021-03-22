Carjacking suspect leads Philadelphia police on chase into South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase that started in Philadelphia ended with an arrest on the Atlantic City Expressway on Monday night.It happened around 7 p.m. in on the 5600 of Pentridge Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot one time during an attempted carjacking. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Police officers chased the carjacking suspect out of the city and onto Route 42 south where at least one suspect was taken into custody on the Atlantic City Expressway near Williamstown Road in Sicklerville, New Jersey.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers made the arrest.The chase brought nearby traffic to a standstill. The eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down at this time.No injuries were reported to police or the suspect involved.