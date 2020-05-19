Burglary suspect leads police on wild chase throughout Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6195106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL CHASE: Watch Philadelphia police chase burglary suspect in its entirety

Watch the moment Philadelphia officers arrest suspect after high-speed chase on May 18, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who police are calling a "career criminal" led officers on a wild chase in and out of Philadelphia on Monday night.For several weeks, investigators say they have been searching for a 48-year-old man wanted for many crimes, including a series of commercial burglaries in and around Philadelphia.The suspect, who is also wanted in Montgomery County, was spotted in Philadelphia on Sunday but was able to get away, police said. At least one officer suffered minor injuries when the suspect allegedly crashed his white Honda into the officer's vehicle during his escape."This individual committed many, many commercial burglaries. He has a history of crashing into police vehicles in his attempt to get away," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.The suspect was again spotted in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night, but again, he was able to flee officers.Small says the suspect managed to travel back to Abington Township, Montgomery County where he was spotted sometime around 10 p.m. Philadelphia police were quickly notified and began monitoring him from high above the ground.Chopper 6 was also overhead as police made multiple attempts to bring this man into custody. Small say he's been using the same white Honda to commit his crimes.The suspect led officers into Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section through Fairmount Park and into Germantown.Chopper 6 captured the moment the suspect attempted to ram officers with his vehicle near Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Burholme section.The man was able to flee his car but officers captured him after a brief foot chase.The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.Police say he is facing a long list of charges.No other injuries have been reported.