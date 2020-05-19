Police chase suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6194984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the moment Philadelphia officers arrest suspect after high-speed chase on May 18, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect following a high-speed chase on Monday night. The suspect was wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.Police in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties were searching by car and air for a male suspect.The vehicle was spotted in Philadelphia around 10 p.m. in the area of Castor and Cottman avenues and a chase ensued.The suspect led officers from Abington Township, Pennsylvania, into Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section through Fairmount Park and into Germantown.Chopper 6 was over the scene as the suspect attempted to ram officers with his vehicle near Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Burholme section.The man was able to flee his car but officers captured him after a brief foot chase.The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.No other injuries have been reported.