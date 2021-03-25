police chase

Police ID carjacking suspect who led Philly officers on chase into South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police have identified the carjacking suspect who allegedly shot a man and led Philadelphia officers on a chase that ended on the Atlantic City Expressway earlier this week.

State police confirm to Action News that 26-year-old Shamika Brown-Palmer of Philadelphia is currently being held behind bars in Camden County on drugs and weapons charges, and eluding police.

Brown-Palmer is accused of carjacking and shooting a driver around 7 p.m. Monday on the 5600 of Pentridge Street in Philadelphia.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 28-year-old man behind the wheel was shot once in the back after getting into an altercation with the woman.

"She jumped into the (victim's) Chevy Equinox," Small said. "They had a physical altercation and that's when the female shot the 28-year-old driver. He jumped out of the car because he was shot, and that's when she took the car," Small said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Brown-Palmer was later spotted in Southwest Philadelphia and led officers on a chase out of the city and onto Route 42 in the victim's Chevy Equinox.

She was arrested a short time later after losing control of the vehicle.

Police said she first crashed into a utility pole on the Atlantic City Expressway and then struck a guard rail on an off-ramp near Williamstown Road in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers made the arrest.

Detectives said an hour before the carjacking, and five blocks away, the suspect reportedly tried to break into another car but was unsuccessful.

"The owner of the vehicle that was broken into confronted this female and then the female fled on foot. Well, the owner chased the female and the female turned around and fired four shots," Small said.

The driver was not injured in that incident.

Brown-Palmer was reportedly wearing a distinct purple sweatsuit, which police said helped witnesses connect her to both crime scenes.

She is still waiting to be extradited to Philadelphia where she'll face additional charges.

No injuries were reported to officers or the suspect involved.

Police said the victims did not know the suspect; these violent acts were random.

