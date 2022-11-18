Philadelphia police car crashes in Germantown, several streets blocked around scene

The police cruiser smashed into a sign at the intersection and then stopped on a lawn about 10 feet away.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police vehicle was involved in a crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday at Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street.

The police cruiser smashed into a no turn on red sign at the intersection. It suffered severe front-end damage.

A second vehicle stopped on a front lawn about 10 feet away.

Police have cordoned off a large area around the scene, including several city blocks.

The condition of the officer in the cruiser has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

It is not clear at this time what led to the crash.