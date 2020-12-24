Philadelphia police SUV collides with car in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a five-car crash.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Belgrade Street and East Montgomery Avenue in Fishtown.Authorities said a 26th district SUV collided with another vehicle, sending both slamming into three parked cars.Police said both officers were shaken up and taken to the hospital to be checked out.They are expected to be treated and released.The driver of the other vehicle was also taken the hospital in stable condition.The crash is under investigation.