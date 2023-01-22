Crime Fighters: Who killed Octavia Aaron?

Surveillance pictures taken at the time show a white SUV possibly a GMC or Chevrolet.

Detectives hope surveillance video from the scene and a big reward will bring someone forward who has information.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a young woman back in October as she was trying to cross the street.

On October 1, a 21-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street at Robbins and Ditman in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section. It was about 2 a.m.

"Her name was Octavia Aaron, she was 21 years old. She was crossing the street at Robbins when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Surveillance pictures taken at the time show a white SUV possibly a GMC or Chevrolet.

"The vehicle should have damage to the front bumper, grille and hood area."

Aaron died at the scene. Family members say she was about to graduate college and become a physical therapist.

"Really sweet, really loving, she just meant a lot to us. She was an incredible young lady. It's been gut-wrenching really, really, really hard. This is not something that you ever imagine or that you want anyone else to go through," said her aunt, Quenca Aaron.

"Anyone who knows or saw this accident please contact the Crime Commission or Philadelphia Police Department. There's a $20,000 reward for information and the arrest and conviction," said Montecalvo.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"She had her whole life ahead of her and the parents would like some closure to this case," said Montecalvo.