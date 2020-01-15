crime

Police search for suspects wanted in attempted deli robbery in Philadephia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in locating two men who are wanted in connection to an attempted robbery in the city's Grays Ferry section.

On December 28, at about 1:55 p.m., a man entered the G&N Deli at 1438 South 23 St. and pointed a gun at a 64-year-old employee while demanding money, police said.

A second man stood at the front of the deli and acted as a lookout.

When the female employee ducked behind the counter and said she didn't have any money, both men left the store and were last seen heading west on Dickinson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimerobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News