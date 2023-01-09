Philadelphia police ramping up patrols areas hardest hit by gun violence

At least 100 additional officers will be fanning out in North Philadelphia, Kensington and Germantown.

The increase in patrols is part of a new crime reduction plan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are launching a new initiative to combat crime starting Monday.

They'll be ramping up patrols in specific areas of the city hardest hit by gun violence.

Those areas accounted for 43 percent of gun violence in Philadelphia last year.

The city's $5.8 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 includes $184 million for gun violence initiatives, and a nearly $30 million boost for the police department.

The city recorded 516 homicides last year and nearly 2,200 victims of shootings, according to the city controller.

