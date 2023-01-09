WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police ramping up patrols areas hardest hit by gun violence

At least 100 additional officers will be fanning out in North Philadelphia, Kensington and Germantown.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, January 9, 2023 10:33AM
Philly police ramping up patrols areas hardest hit by gun violence
EMBED <>More Videos

The increase in patrols is part of a new crime reduction plan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are launching a new initiative to combat crime starting Monday.

They'll be ramping up patrols in specific areas of the city hardest hit by gun violence.

At least 100 additional officers will be fanning out in North Philadelphia, Kensington and Germantown.

Those areas accounted for 43 percent of gun violence in Philadelphia last year.

The increase in patrols is part of a new crime reduction plan.

The city's $5.8 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 includes $184 million for gun violence initiatives, and a nearly $30 million boost for the police department.

The city recorded 516 homicides last year and nearly 2,200 victims of shootings, according to the city controller.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW