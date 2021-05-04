Community & Events

Philadelphia police announce recruitment initiative

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police announce recruitment initiative

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has announced a month-long recruiting event to fill hundreds of open positions.

The FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby says the department is at dangerously low staffing levels.

He cites retirement, other job opportunities, and the pandemic for a drop in interest in the jobs.

There's also the relatively new requirement that applicants must live in the City of Philadelphia.



Recruits have to be at least 22-years-old and with a high school diploma.

The starting salary is more than $56,000 a year.

The department is about 260 officers short of the number for which it has budgeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiajobs hiringeventspolice officercommunitypolicecareers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News