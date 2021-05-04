Philadelphia police announce recruitment initiative

The FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby says the department is at dangerously low staffing levels.
He cites retirement, other job opportunities, and the pandemic for a drop in interest in the jobs.
There's also the relatively new requirement that applicants must live in the City of Philadelphia.
Recruits have to be at least 22-years-old and with a high school diploma.
The starting salary is more than $56,000 a year.
The department is about 260 officers short of the number for which it has budgeted.