2 men wanted in Juniata sex assault, armed carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two people in connection to an armed carjacking and sex assault.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of Glendale Street in Juniata.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was at her vehicle when she was approached by the two suspects who pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

Police said one of the suspects led to her an alleyway on the 4300 block of Dungan Street where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspects fled on foot after a motion light came on, police said.

They then drove away in the victim's 2019 white Toyota Corolla with a Pennsylvania license plate of KXR-8345.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects and a photo of the type of the vehicle that was stolen.

The photo of the vehicle is similar to the victim's vehicle (not actual vehicle) that was taken during carjacking.



The first suspect is described as a black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 5'9 to 5'10, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray colored jeans, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 5'10-6', wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251 or call 911.
