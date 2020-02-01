philadelphia police

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns, says services 'no longer needed'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News learned Friday that Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan has resigned effective immediately.

Sullivan has been with the department since 1982 and has held nearly every rank.

Action News has learned that Sullivan was given the option to retire or be demoted.

Sullivan told Action News that his services "were no longer needed."

The announcement comes a little over a week before Danielle Outlaw will take over as Philadelphia's new police commissioner.
