Philadelphia dispatcher robbed in front of police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are trying to track down the man who robbed a Philadelphia police dispatcher right in front of police headquarters.

Police say a man grabbed the 25-year-old woman as she walked on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street early Wednesday morning.

He knocked her to the ground and dragged her as he tried to steal her purse.

The attacker was eventually able to get a hold of the purse and then ran off.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police.