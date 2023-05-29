Philadelphia police investigate fatal shooting after victim found in backseat of speeding car

When the driver and passenger exited the car, police found an unresponsive man in the backseat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were found driving with a gunshot victim in the back of their car, who later died.

Officials say the incident began on Sunday just after 6 p.m. in the Kingsessing neighborhood of the city.

Police say they stopped a speeding blue Nissan on 57th and Springfield streets.

According to officers on the scene, the driver and the passenger exited the car when it stopped and police found an unresponsive man in the backseat.

The victim appeared to be in his 20s and was suffering a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

While police were transferring the victim to their vehicle to escort him to an area hospital, officials say the driver and passenger jumped back in the Nissan and fled the scene.

Officers transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact location of the shooting is unknown, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

There is also no word yet on the victim's identity.