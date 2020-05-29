Philadelphia police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife on Friday evening in the city's Frankford section.The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1500 hundred block of Pratt Street.Police say a man with a knife reportedly approached police.He was reportedly chasing a SEPTA employee when police interceded, officials say.Police then fired at least one shot, striking the suspect, authorities said.The man, whose identity is unknown, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Officials say no officers were injured in the incident.The investigation is ongoing.