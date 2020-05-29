police-involved shooting

Philadelphia police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife on Friday evening in the city's Frankford section.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1500 hundred block of Pratt Street.

Police say a man with a knife reportedly approached police.

He was reportedly chasing a SEPTA employee when police interceded, officials say.

Police then fired at least one shot, striking the suspect, authorities said.

The man, whose identity is unknown, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say no officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimepolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
New details in Grays Ferry deadly police-involved shooting
Police-involved shooting injures man in Wilmington
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
2 shot by police in Grays Ferry shootout, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local experts respond to unrest in Minneapolis
Philadelphia unveils 'Safer at Home' guide for yellow phase
Off-duty police lieutenant shot during altercation in South Philly
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Gov. Wolf to lift more pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
3 dead, 9 injured in multiple Philly shootings within 3 hours
Show More
NJ horse racing, child care centers, sports reopening
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thundertorm Storm Watch Until 9pm For Areas NW Of I-95
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
More TOP STORIES News