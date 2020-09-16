Man fatally shot in face multiple times after arguing over a woman in Gray's Ferry, Philadelphia police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight between two men over a woman leads to a shooting in the Gray's Ferry section of city Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. in the area of 30th and Oakford streets.

Police said two men were fighting over a woman when one shot the other in the face multiple times. Officers transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he subsequently died.

Investigators said five shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said the suspect took the victim's car and drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinggun violenceguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump faces uncommitted voters during Philly town hall
NJ girl Dulce Alavez vanishes from park 1 year ago: What FBI is now saying
NJ couple tips diner waitress with a car
Pregnant woman struck by stray bullets in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Fall Feeling Continues
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Red Paw Relief on the brink of shutting down
Show More
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary
Cherry Hill parents, students rally for in-person learning
Delaware Primary Election Results
Father kills son, daughter-in-law in double murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News