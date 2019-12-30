Philadelphia police identify man killed in Parkside hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5797832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia | December 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Sunday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 41st and Girard in the city's Parkside section.Police said Marcus Sumner, 40, of the 6400 block of Lensen Street was walking mid-block in the dark and rain when he was struck by a person driving a white or silver car.Investigators said the driver sped off from the scene, going east on Girard.Moments later, a second car, a pickup truck struck Sumner as well. Police said that driver stayed at the scene.Video at the scene shows what appears to be police speaking with the driver of the pickup.On Monday, investigators were trying to find any new evidence including a video that might help them find the driver that fled."I would ask the public, the people in the neighborhood to keep an eye out if they know something to please call us and give us information that we can try and make an arrest in this case," said Philadelphia Police Department Accident Investigation Division Capt. Mark Overwise. "Again, we're looking for a white or silver vehicle that would have front end damage"Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.