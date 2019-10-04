Philadelphia police increase security as 'Joker' movie premieres

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police departments across the country are on alert, including here in Philadelphia, as the new movie 'Joker' hits theatres.
A typical night at the movie theatre in Manayunk doesn't include three patrol cars and a counter terrorism unit on guard. But Thursday night wasn't your typical debut.
'Joker' with Joaquin Phoenix has been highly anticipated.
Mike Kern of Manayunk said, "He's a guy who thinks the concept of crime is funny-- I love it."
But the film has also come under high scrutiny for its violent content and what that might inspire.
ABC News confirms the FBI has received tips of threatening posts on social media calling for "unspecific mass shootings" linked to Thursday's release.
That's prompted a city-wide response by the Philadelphia Police.
Philadelphia Police Captain Malachi Jones said, "What happened back in 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, there's a heightened sense of concern and people naturally didn't forget that. There could be a repeat out there. The fact is we don't know."
"The main thing is we have no viable threat that currently is going on," he said.
But Jones says there is a plan in place while the movie is in popular demand to keep things safe across city theaters.
Jones said, "What we plan to do, again, is a precautionary measure. Police officers at the theaters to make people feel comfortable."
Thursday before the movie most Joker fans were aware of the concern but appreciate the Philadelphia police keeping out an eye.
So they simply kick back and enjoy.
Dwayne Martinez of North Philadelphia, said, "Philly is a great city. City of Brotherly Love. I don't think anything bad is gonna happen here."
Griffin Henry of Manayunk said, "It's nice to know there are cops here but you got to live your life and do what you got to do."
