Philadelphia police increase security as 'Joker' movie premieres

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police departments across the country are on alert, including here in Philadelphia, as the new movie 'Joker' hits theatres.

A typical night at the movie theatre in Manayunk doesn't include three patrol cars and a counter terrorism unit on guard. But Thursday night wasn't your typical debut.

'Joker' with Joaquin Phoenix has been highly anticipated.

Mike Kern of Manayunk said, "He's a guy who thinks the concept of crime is funny-- I love it."

But the film has also come under high scrutiny for its violent content and what that might inspire.



ABC News confirms the FBI has received tips of threatening posts on social media calling for "unspecific mass shootings" linked to Thursday's release.

That's prompted a city-wide response by the Philadelphia Police.

Philadelphia Police Captain Malachi Jones said, "What happened back in 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, there's a heightened sense of concern and people naturally didn't forget that. There could be a repeat out there. The fact is we don't know."

"The main thing is we have no viable threat that currently is going on," he said.

But Jones says there is a plan in place while the movie is in popular demand to keep things safe across city theaters.

Jones said, "What we plan to do, again, is a precautionary measure. Police officers at the theaters to make people feel comfortable."



Thursday before the movie most Joker fans were aware of the concern but appreciate the Philadelphia police keeping out an eye.

So they simply kick back and enjoy.

Dwayne Martinez of North Philadelphia, said, "Philly is a great city. City of Brotherly Love. I don't think anything bad is gonna happen here."

Griffin Henry of Manayunk said, "It's nice to know there are cops here but you got to live your life and do what you got to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsmoviemovie premieresecurity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
CDC issues new warnings on vaping
Toddler confronts mom for mocking Eagles chant
Atlantic City mayor resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
Former Philadelphia officer charged with 'unauthorized use of an auto'
Vaping danger: Teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
Show More
Delaware baby's hysterical laugh while learning alphabet goes viral
2 dead after using suspected fentanyl-laced meth
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Upper Darby police on alert following multiple school threats
Grandma fights back against carjackers in Houston
More TOP STORIES News