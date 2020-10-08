Philadelphia police investigate robbery at Wawa in Rhawnhurst section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery at a Wawa in the city's Rhawnhurst section early Thursday.It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the store on the 8100 block of Castor Avenue.Investigators said the suspect approached the cashier and announced a robbery.According to officials, the suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen headed southbound on Castor Avenue.There is no word on if a weapon was involved.There are no reported injuries at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police