Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in Philadelphia; driver sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia Sunday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 5th Street and West Indiana Avenue in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

According to police, a silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling on North 5th Street when the car struck a 42-year-old woman as it turned left onto West Indiana Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word yet on her identity.

Police say the people inside the Hyundai fled the scene on foot after the crash. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).