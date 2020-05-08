Police investigating deadly shooting hear gunshots in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia heard gunshots that led them to another violent scene.It began around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Indiana Avenue.Police said a 24-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a car when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers found several shell casings outside the car.They are trying to figure out if a passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the killing. However, no one else was at the scene when police arrived and no arrests have been made.While investigating the fatal shooting, police heard gunfire erupt around 5 a.m. just a block away.They found a 29-year-old man shot in the leg on the 2800 block of North Front Street.He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.Police stopped a car that fit the suspected shooter's description.They took the people in the car into custody.