2 men shot, seriously wounded in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section Friday.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Juniata Street.
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot twice in the head. Another man, a 24-year-old, was shot in the hip.
One of the male victims was found at Germantown and Hunting Park Avenues, officials say.
Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where the 19-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.
The 24-year-old is currently listed in stable condition, police say.
No word if any arrests have been made at this time.
