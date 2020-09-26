2 men shot, seriously wounded in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section Friday.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Juniata Street.Police say a 19-year-old man was shot twice in the head. Another man, a 24-year-old, was shot in the hip.One of the male victims was found at Germantown and Hunting Park Avenues, officials say.Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where the 19-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.The 24-year-old is currently listed in stable condition, police say.No word if any arrests have been made at this time.