PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Friday in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue.
Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the back while in a car. He was taken to Einstein hospital listed in stable condition.
The victim's identity remains unknown. No word on any arrests made at this time.
43-year-old man shot in the back in Chestnut Hill section: Police
