Off-duty Philadelphia police officer fires personal firearm at a man leaving him in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police say an off-duty Philadelphia Police Officer, in plain clothing, fired his firearm at a man in South Philadelphia on the 2500 block of South 7th Street.Police said the off-duty officer was in the neighborhood visiting friends when he heard a commotion outside around 5:45 p.m., Saturday."He and his friends heard some commotion outside and the sound of glass breaking," said Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.Kinebrew said the man is around 60-years-old and was breaking glass items in a recycling bin, dumping the contents over and breaking some of the items.Police said the man then became aggressive, flashing a pair of scissors at the 17th District off-duty officer, who has been serving for three years."The officer did identify himself as a police officer, the male swung at the officer several times, the officer did charge his privately owned semi-automatic 9 mm firearm," said Kinebrew.Officials said the off-duty officer fired his gun at least 4 times, striking the man three times, in the left wrist, left side of the chest, and left leg."I was right over here when it happened, and I ran inside, and then I went down to see what happened," said Mark Semeriglia, from South Philadelphia. "I see the guy laying down on the ground."Neighbors say the man is homeless and is well known in the neighborhood, however, police haven't been able to confirm that."Homeless guy, you see him all over, he never really bothers anybody," said Kai a neighbor who said he heard the shots fired.Police said the man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The officer was not hurt.Officer-involved shooting investigations unit is now taking over this investigation as well as internal affairs.