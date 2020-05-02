27-year-old woman shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m on South 70th Street near Elmwood Avenue.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot twice in the back. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital listed in critical, but stable condition.

The woman's identity remains unknown. No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Building it Better Together: Reinventing yourself
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Show More
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm
More TOP STORIES News