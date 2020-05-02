PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday.
The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m on South 70th Street near Elmwood Avenue.
Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot twice in the back. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital listed in critical, but stable condition.
The woman's identity remains unknown. No arrests have been made at this time.
27-year-old woman shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
