shooting

Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Philadelphia's Germantown section

At least one suspect fired at police and two officers returned fire, investigators said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident in the city's Germantown section in which gunshots were exchanged between police and at least one suspect.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Keyser Street.

At least one suspect fired at police and two officers returned fire, investigators said.

Police said at least two people were taken into custody. No one was injured.

It was not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)crimeofficer involved shootinggun violenceshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2019 Montco road rage shooting suspect taken into custody
3rd man arrested for Thanksgiving Day homicide in Norristown
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of teen at bus stop
Pizza delivery driver shot in head in Philly ambush attack: Police
TOP STORIES
Massive water main break prompts evacuations in Philadelphia
Body found on college campus is that of woman last seen on Jan. 5
Carjacking victim spots suspect with vehicle, chase ensues in Philly
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
Show More
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
1 dead in Schuylkill Expressway crash
Family outraged after hospice unit abruptly announces closure
Couple arrested in alleged $4.5 billion crypto laundering scheme
Licorice company's warehouse catches fire along Camden Waterfront
More TOP STORIES News