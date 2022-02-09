Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident in the city's Germantown section in which gunshots were exchanged between police and at least one suspect.The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Keyser Street.At least one suspect fired at police and two officers returned fire, investigators said.Police said at least two people were taken into custody. No one was injured.It was not yet clear what led up to the shooting.