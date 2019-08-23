Philadelphia police launch website to focus on unsolved murder cases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new website resource for families seeking justice for murder victims in Philadelphia is now live.

The city's police department gave details on a new website launched today, called Phillyunsolvedmurders.com.

Investigators say the site creates an easy way to leave tips for unsolved cases, which can be left anonymously.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter praised the website for encouraging feedback from the victims' families.

Police say the families will be able to submit messages and photos of their loved ones to aid police in their investigations.
