Man walks up to car crash scene, shoots driver, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old wanted for a murder in the city's Logan section.According to police, Terrance Fleming Jr. shot and killed 19-year-old Bryant Heard on the 1200 block of Wagner Avenue at about 1 p.m. on April 20.The shooting followed a three-car crash.After the crash, detectives said Fleming, who was repairing a car nearby, walked up to the scene and shot the victim multiple times.There was no word as to why Fleming allegedly shot that driver.Anyone with information on Fleming's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.