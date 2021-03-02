Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead

Philadelphia police are looking for new leads in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 32-year-old man last May.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for new leads in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 32-year-old man last May.On Tuesday, officials released a picture of the car that struck Derrick Trawick while he was on his motorcycle on May 17, 2020, on Erie Avenue and I Street.Ten months after his death, Trawick's family is still trying to find justice."I have a hope that someone will be able to see this footage and will be neighborly and come forward with new information," said wife Elizabeth Trawick. "And again, it became a crime when that person left the scene."Elizabeth said she and her kids are still struggling after losing the "rock" of their family. She said she wants justice because the suspect left Trawick in the street to die."He was a family man," said Trawick. "Whenever you saw the kids you saw him...and he was a commercial driver for waste management. He worked there for five years. He was very committed to just going to work and being family-oriented and a man of God."Officials said Warwick was on his motorcycle in Philadelphia's Juniata section when the suspect's car attempted to turn left and hit him. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off."If you look at our communities, we don't often get justice," said Trawick. "I would hope that this could be a symbol for our community, for Philadelphia, to know that our Black men do matter, that Black families do matter, and that we're not going to just let something go by the wayside."Police said they do not have a suspect description or know the make and model of the vehicle. To submit a tip via telephone dial 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.