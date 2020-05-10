Philadelphia police need assistance locating missing 67-year-old Thalia Devaughn

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating 67-year-old missing adult person Thalia Devaughn.

She was last seen on Saturday, May 8, on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue.

She is 5'6", 180 lbs, medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen driving a tan color 2000 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information on Devaughn's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiasafetymissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids, teen die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Police investigate shooting of a man by off-duty police officer
Remembering rock & roll icon Little Richard and legendary music executive Andre Harrell
Woman shot in left temple, listed in critical condition: Police
Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Ocean City opened some access to their beaches
Trenton easing curfew hours; 166 more COVID-19 deaths in NJ
40 shots fired in Holmesburg killing teen: Police
Show More
Chester County begins antibody testing for front line employees
Delco barber shop owner protests order to remain closed
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Woman killed, gunman dead in shooting at Delaware cemetery
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
More TOP STORIES News